Faria Abdullah Looks Effortlessly Chic In All- Black Ensemble

Telugu actress Faria Abdullah has left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences with her acting skills in films like Jathi Ratnalu and Ravanasura. She also manages to impress fans with her amazing style sense. She recently treated fans to some of her pictures from a photoshoot. Faria Abdullah donned a one-shoulder black top and paired it with colour-coordinated pants. She left her hair open in wavy curls and opted for glowing makeup and a nude shade of lipstick. Faria wrote in the caption, “Getting ready for @vishwaksen’s family gathering."

Fans loved her pictures. One of them commented, “Modernity+ dignity=Miss Faria Abdullah". Others also appreciated her outfit and commented that she looks effortlessly beautiful. One of the followers also wrote that he loved Faria’s acting skills in the web series, The Jengaburu Curse.

Faria ticked all the boxes right with her striking fashion statements in an earlier post as well. She was seen donning a bralette, which she paired with a transparent blue top. Faria went for a neutral makeup look. She chooses hoop earrings to accessorise her look. She kept her long and wavy hair open. Faria wrote in the caption, “Feeling blue? I gotcha".