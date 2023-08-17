Farida Jalal Says She Was Asked to Play Jaya Bachchan's Mother-in-Law in Kal Ho Naa Ho: 'I Opted Out’

Farida Jalal has come a long way in showbiz and is one of the most loved veteran actresses in Indian cinema. Revisting her filmography, the actress recently, revealed that she was supposed be a part of Nikkhil Advani and Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho with Shah Rukh Khan. However, she opted out of he film.

In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, the actress shared, “Kal Ho Na Ho, mei bhi mai hone waali thi….Lekin uss wakt aisa tha ki kabhi Khushi kabhi Gham mein, Mai aur Jaya ji ek umar ke aurate play karri thi, usmein. Mai balki unkee bachcho ko mai bada karti hoon. Kal Ho Na Ho mein unki saas ka role tha. Toh woh logo ko accept hi nahi hone waala tha…" [I was supposed to be a part of Kal Ho Naa Ho too. However, on learning that I’ve been offered to play Jaya Bachchan’s mother-in-law for the film, I decided to opt-out. We had just starred together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham were we played the same age. More than that, the audience wouldn’t have accepted me either.]

The role eventually went to Sushma Seth.

In the same interview Farida who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among many others heaped praises for the actor. While shooting for Duplicate, she shared, “I remember we were in Mauritius to shoot Duplicate. So me and my mother were at the airport. Who will believe that he came in, took the luggage trolley from us and was pushing it for us," the actor told Rajshri Unplugged.