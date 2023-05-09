Father Allu Aravind To Cousin Ram Charan, Meet Allu Arjun's Family Members

Allu Arjun, who became popular all over the world after his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, is currently making headlines for its sequel. The movie is now under production and the viewers are eagerly waiting for more updates. But apart from his movies, did you know Allu Arjun’s entire family is in the film industry?

Allu Arjun’s grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, was an actor, comedian and producer. He appeared in over a hundred movies during his career. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2001. In addition, the Allu Ramalingaiah Academy of Arts established the Allu Ramalingaiah National Award in his honour. The award is presented every year to a Telugu film personality for lifetime achievement.

Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, is a famous face in the South film industry. He is a well-known film producer and is also the founder of Geetha Arts. In the Telugu film industry, this is one of the largest production companies. Additionally, he shares ownership in the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC and the online streaming service Aha. However, some of his notable works as a producer include Bantrothu Bharya, Subhalekha, Pasivadi Pranam, Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, Mappillaim and Master, to name a few.

Allu Arjun’s younger brother, Allu Sirish, is also a known face in the South film industry. He made his acting debut with the film Gouravam, which was released in 2013. Later, he acted in many hit films like Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu and Okka Kshanam.

Apart from this, superstar Ram Charan, who came into the limelight due to RRR, is the cousin of actor Allu Arjun. Also, Ram Charan is the son of Chiranjeevi, another famous face in the film industry.

Along with this, Pawan Kalyan is the brother of Chiranjeevi and is himself a popular actor turned political leader. In 2014, Kalyan established the Jana Sena Party. Allu Arjun’s uncle, Chiranjeevi, has two brothers. Pawan Kalyan and Nagendra Babu, who is also an actor and producer.

Nagendra Babu’s son, Varun Tej, is also a popular actor in the South Indian film industry. Niharika Konidela is Allu Arjun’s cousin. She is the daughter of Nagendra Babu and the sister of Varun Tej. She also works in the television industry in addition to films. Niharika entered the acting world in 2016 with Oka Manasu.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun’s uncle Chiranjeevi’s sister Vijaya Durga is also an actress, and her son, actor Sai Dharam Tej, also works predominantly in Telugu films.

