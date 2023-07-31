Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals She Lives In A Rented House; Debunks Notion That All Actors Lead Lavish Lives

Fatima Sana Shaikh has earned a lot of love and praise for her amazing performance in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology series, Modern Love Mumbai as ‘Lali’ in ‘Raat Rani’. Not only that, her role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal was a major breakthrough that alleviated her to the position of unparalleled stardom.

But quite opposed to the popular notion that actors lead a lavish lifestyle and reside in big houses, the actress debunked this by getting candid about her own struggles.

During an interview with Human Of Cinema, Fatima Sana Shaikh recalled her humble beginnings. She shared,"I come from very low middle class family. I come from a place where we used to live in a 1RK on the ground floor which was a parking basement turned into a house. So, it’s been a process. I am proud of myself. It is not like I have purchased a house. I live in a rented house. At least I have crossed the milestones which I wanted to while I was struggling and I am still struggling. This process never stops and the struggle never ends."