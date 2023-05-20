Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra's Careers Post Dangal. What Are They Up To Now

The 2016 Nitesh Tiwari directorial Dangal broke several box office records, winning millions of hearts. The film revolved around the real-life story of wrestler sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. Dangal, starring Aamir Khan in the lead, paved the way for two new faces to make their Bollywood debut. These newcomers were Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Both of them played the role of Aamir Khan’s on-screen daughters in the film. While Fatima played the role of Geeta Phogat, Sanya Malhotra essayed the character of Babita Phogat. Not only did Dangal rule at the box office but both actresses were heaped with praise for their acting skills.

Advertisement

After Dangal’s successful run in the theatres, the masses assumed that Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra craved a place for themselves in the industry. Fatima has starred in several films so far, post-Dangal. The majority of her films like Ludo and Ajeeb Daastaans received mixed reviews from fans and critics. Fatima’s next big-budget film after Dangal was Thugs of Hindostan, where she once again shared screen space with Aamir Khan. Unfortunately, Thugs of Hindostan could not make enough money and proved to be a failure at the box office.

Now, Fatima is gearing up for the release of her next film, titled Sam Bahadur. This Meghna Gulzar directorial has made fans quite excited, especially because it stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. He will portray the role of the late, legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The plot and characters of this biographical drama are based on the life of Sam Manekshaw.

Speaking of Sanya Malhotra, her career graph is currently on the rise. Sanya has worked in numerous films after starring in Dangal that have received critical acclaim. Some of her movies including Badhaai Ho, Patakha, and Shakuntala Devi did well at the box office. Additionally, her film Pagglait received mixed reviews from critics. Sanya’s recently released film Kathal is currently streaming on Netflix. She will next be seen in Atlee’s much-anticipated film Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.