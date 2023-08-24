Fawad, Mahira Khan To Reunite For Netflix's First Pakistan-Themed Original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

It’s time for the fans of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan to rejoice once again as the latest news regarding the popular couple doing a show together is grabbing all the limelight. Stunning everyone with their charismatic chemistry, first in the show Humsafar, whose reels still take up our timelines, making us feel nostalgic with its beauty and concept, and then in their action film last year, The Legend of Maula Jatt, which received rave reviews.

And now, as per an exclusive published in Variety, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will star together in Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed Original. The series is adapted from the 2013 Urdu novel Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, written by Farhat Ishtiaq, the author of the novel Humsafar, from which Fawad and Mahira’s show has been adapted.

What’s the series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?

The show revolves around a Harvard law student Sikandar, who witnesses a life-altering incident, and a talented artist Liza, who has a ‘troubled past’, as per the Variety report. The two meet in Italy.

The series also reunites Sanam Saeed with Fawad after their popular Zindagi show Barzakh. Others in the cast include Ahad Raza Mir (known for his role in the Netflix series Resident Evil, World on Fire Season 2), Hamza Ali Abbasi (The Legend of Maula Jatt), Bilal Ashraf (Superstar), Maya Ali (Parey Hut Love), Iqra Aziz (Raqeeb Se), Hania Aamir (Parde Mein Rehne Do), Khushaal Khan (Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri), Nadia Jamil (Jo Bichar Gaye), Omair Rana (Pinjra) and Ms. Marvel fame Samina Ahmed.

The show will be set across Italy, the UK, and Pakistan.

Fawad And Mahira’s Camaraderie

To everyone’s surprise, this series, which is yet another adaptation of the author of Humsafar, will reunite Fawad and Mahira. Besides Humsafar, the two actors rocked the screens in Bilal Lashari’s action film from last year, The Legend of Maula Jatt. The Punjabi film, was an adaptation of the 1979 Pakistani classic Maula Jatt and was made on a budget of ₹45 crore.

The movie, however, went on to make a total box office collection of ₹300 crore and became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. It never saw the light of the day in India.

Fawad made his entry into Bollywood with the 2014 film Khoobsurat, alongside Sonam Kapoor. He also played pivotal roles in films like Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. On the other hand, Mahira has done only one Bollywood film, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.