FIFTY FIFTY Members Break Silence On Lawsuit Against Their Agency, Say 'We Had No Other Choice'

K-Pop sensation FIFTY FIFTY, known for their hit song Cupid, is currently embroiled in a legal tussle with their agency ATTRAKT and its CEO, Jeon Hong Joon, over financial discrepancies. Prior to joining ATTRAKT, the group were affiliated with Joon’s earlier company, Star Crew Entertainment. The group’s legal team has raised concerns about financial deals between the two companies, suggesting improper fund transfers and debts. Meanwhile, the members, Keena, Saena, Sio and Aran, recently shared handwritten letters with their fans on August 17 where they addressed the ongoing dispute and their determination to seek justice.

In response to the growing online confusion, the members expressed that misunderstandings and accusations have been escalating on the case. They revealed being deeply shocked by the challenges they’ve been facing. However, they believe that there is a truth that must be revealed despite the challenges.

FIFTY FIFTY explained, “We first wanted to take this opportunity to right the wrongs that have been forced in our relationship with the agency. And to protect our music, we had no other choice. So, after a lot of consideration, our members have decided to face this path."

“It has been heartbreaking to see so many untrue stories being reported in the media articles and social media these days. Nevertheless, we have been careful about commenting on ending our exclusive contracts with our agency. This does not mean we admit or accept what has been reported in the media. We believed that taking this issue to court based on facts was the right way to solve the situation. We had hoped that the truth would be uncovered during the trial process and our right would be guaranteed," the group added.

The group is determined to collect and present factual materials and evidence to address any doubts. The members highlighted that they are standing together and supporting each other to maintain their strength during this challenging period. “What we really want, however, is to carry out our activities as true artists in a trustworthy environment," FIFTY FIFTY concluded.

For those unaware, FIFTY FIFTY faced plagiarism accusations in April, although their agency ATTRAKT refuted the allegations. Later, in June, ATTRAKT and CEO Jung Heung Joon accused “external entities" such as Warner Music Korea, to take the group away from their management. Amid these events, there was an effort to shut down FIFTY FIFTY’s fan site as ATTRAKT filed a lawsuit against Cupid’s producer Ahn Sung Il, who is also the CEO of The Givers.