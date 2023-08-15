Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's First Look As Indian Air Force Pilots Lives Up To Hype

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter have been in the news ever since it was announced. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the fresh pairing of two superstars. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is considered to be India’s first aerial action film and will also star Anil Kapoor in the lead role. Well, today the makers have increased the excitement level among the fans and dropped the motion poster. Deepika Padukone took to her social media and shared the video.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone wrote, “A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day #Fighter in theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024. #SpiritOfFighter #SiddharthAnand @hrithikroshan @anilskapoor." The video opens with a runway scene and then Hrithik Roshan’s look is unveiled. He is looking dapper as he is dressed in an Indian air force pilot uniform. Then Deepika Padukone is seen walking on the runway in uniform. Their look will surely give you goosebumps. Anil Kapoor is also seen in the video. In the background, we can hear the music of ‘Sujlam Suflam’.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video was out, fans were seen rushing to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Superstar Deepika’s Upcoming Movies with Top Actors of India. Hrithiks Fighter Movie. Prabhas, Amitabh & Kamal Hassan’s Project K . Ajay & Akshay’s Singham Again. Shahrukh & Salman’s Tiger vs Pathaan." Another wrote, “The Next Big Thing."

To note, after WAR and Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is gearing up for yet another grand release with ‘Fighter’. Fighter marks Hrithik and Siddharth’s third film together. The duo previously collaborated on Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

The fighter is also the second time that Siddharth worked with Deepika Padukone. They previously joined hands for Pathaan (2023), headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and co-starred John Abraham. This will be the first time that Hrithik and Deepika are sharing the screen. Besides this, it also promises to be ‘India’s first-ever aerial action franchise’. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.