Fighter: Hrithik Roshan To Shoot 'Biggest Action-Packed Climax'; Deepika Padukone To Join Him

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is one of the most-awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its shooting is currently underway. It has now been reported that director Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan will soon be shooting the climax of the film which will also be the ‘biggest climax’ of their respective careers.

If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, team Fighter will take 120 shooting hours for an ‘action-packed’ 25 minutes climax on screen. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor will also be joining Hrithik for the same. “Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand know that the stakes are high with Fighter and they are set to shoot their biggest climax till date. The team will be shooting for over 120 hours for this action-packed climax scene, which will take about 25 minute of screen time in the film. The team will be shooting hand-to-hand combats alongside aerial shots for the concluding episode of Fighter. Hrithik, Deepika and Anil will be a part of this epic climax shoot," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The insider also claimed that Siddharth Anand has a ‘larger-than-life vision’ for Fighter and that he plans to make it a visual treat for the audience. Therefore, the makers are also working hard on the VFX of the movie. “Fighter shoot is going on as per the schedule and the team will call it a wrap on principal photography by early June. It’s a VFX-heavy film and the coming six months will be dedicated to working on the final VFX touches," the source added.

Fighter will be Hrithik’s third movie with Siddharth Anand. They previously collaborated for Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Fighter is also the first time that Hrithik and Deepika are sharing the screen. Besides this, it also promises to be ‘India’s first-ever aerial action franchise’. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

