Filmmaker Arun D Jose's 18+ Is A Quirky Take On Elopement

Filmmaker Arun D Jose has teamed up with the three lead actors Nikhila Vimal, Mathew Thomas, and Naslen K. Gafoor of his debut film Jo and Jo. He has collaborated with them for his film 18+ which will hit the big screens on July 7. The trailer has shown the story of lovers eloping for marriage and its consequences in a nutshell. Think Music India unveiled the trailer of 18+ on June 20 which has garnered over 9,00,000 views and is trending at number 20 on Youtube.

The trailer starts with a telephonic conversation between two lovers where a girl asks a boy to elope with her for marriage. Both didn’t even think for a second about the implications of their actions. It is evident when the girl (actress Meenakshi) asks her partner (actor Naslen K.Gafoor) about the colour of the saree he purchased for her. They are least bothered about the other difficulties that soon show up before the couple. The lead hero’s friends (played by Mathew Thomas and Binu Pappu) help the couple by all means. The trailer ends with Meenakshi and Naslen’s characters escaping to save their lives.

Social media content creators Saaf Bros also comprise the star cast of this film. They thanked the audience for showing overwhelming support for the trailer of their debut film. Naslen’s followers are eagerly looking forward to this film as well and one of them commented that is an upcoming superstar.