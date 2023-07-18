Filmmaker Onir Takes a Dig At Karan Johar For Slamming Merry Christmas Vs Yodha Box Office Clash

Filmmaker Onir has slammed Karan Johar for taking a dig at Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas’ box office clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha. On Tuesday, Onir took to his Twitter handle and claimed that nobody in the film industry thinks of small-budget films.

“Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don’t think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive," Onir wrote.

Onir’s Tweet comes a day after Karan Johar penned a note on Threads and expressed disappointment with Merry Christmas’ clash with Yodha. “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile," KJo had written.

For the unversed, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had locked December 15 for Yodha. However, on Monday, the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas also announced that their movie will also release on December 15, the same day as Yodha.