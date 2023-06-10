Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's Daughter Krishna To Get Married Tomorrow

In the weeks ahead, Krishna Bhatt, the daughter of acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, has multiple reasons to rejoice. This talented young woman is not only stepping into the spotlight as an actress in the film 1920: Horrors Of The Heart, scheduled for release on June 23, but she is also on the verge of embracing a significant milestone in her personal life. Krishna Bhatt and her partner, Vedant Sarda, are preparing to exchange vows and embark on their journey of love and togetherness. The joyous occasion is set to take place this Sunday, June 11, marking a momentous chapter in their lives.

In a conversation with ETimes, Krishna confirmed the joyful news and expressed her excitement about the simultaneous celebrations. She said, “We had decided that we would get married in June, and as luck would have it the film (1920: Horrors Of The Heart) is also getting released in June. So, as Papa says, I have two marriages happening at the same time. One with the love of my life and the other one with my audience."

Krishna couldn’t contain her happiness while talking about her fiance Vedant Sarda. She revealed that Vedant and his elder brother Varun have a successful travel engine called WTFair. The business was established in 2014 and has since grown significantly.

While the specific details of the venue and wedding ceremony have been kept under wraps, Krishna did share some insights into the festivities. She expressed that she is a big fan of traditions and eagerly anticipates participating in the full-fledged ceremony, complete with saat pheras and other customary rituals.