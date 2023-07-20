'Filmmakers Should Avoid Drinking, Smoking Scenes In Movies': Actor Santhanam

Comedian-actor Santhanam is known for his fantastic comic timing which has earned him a massive fan base from all quarters. One of the most celebrated actors in the Tamil film industry, Santhanam, has various commercial blockbusters to his credit. He is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film titled DD Returns directed by S Prem Anand. He recently organised a press conference for the film at Jenney Club, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Santhanam told the reporters that he has no problems playing the role of a comedian if there is a gripping storyline. The actor also said that he didn’t need to follow a particular diet regime when he played the character of a comedian. Now, he has to stick to a fitness schedule because he is essaying the lead roles in films.

Santhanam also said that his film DD Returns will be a treat for the fans as it belongs to the horror-comedy genre. According to him, if this film turns out to be a success at the box office, the audience will also get to see its sequel. DD Returns will release on July 28.

On being asked whether he will direct his films or not, Santhanam said that there is still some time for direction. The Oru Kal Oru Kannadi actor said that he is looking forward to playing a variety of characters on the celluloid. Santhanam also had a suggestion for the filmmakers. He added that they should avoid incorporating scenes of drinking and smoking in the movies.