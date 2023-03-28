FINALLY! Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer Date Out: Aishwarya Rai Drops New Poster, Reveals Promo Date

The countdown has begun for Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer! The magnum opus, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the second part of his 2022 release titled Ponniyin Selvan 1. The period drama, based on a book of the same name penned by Kalki, stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi also play pivotal roles in the film.

On Tuesday evening, Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared a new poster from the film along with the announcement that the Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer is dropping on Wednesday, March 29. In the poster, Aishwarya was seen in the middle with a sword laying on the ground. Also seen in the poster is Chiyaan Vikram, decked in his avatar.

Sharing the poster and the trailer release date, Aishwarya wrote, “Fire in their eyes. Love in their hearts. Blood on their swords. The Cholas will be back to fight for the throne! #PS2TrailerFromMarch29 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 #ManiRatnam."

Fans took to the comments section and expressed. “"Can’t wait to see you tomorrow," a fan tweeted. “Can’t wait to witness QUEEN AISHWARYA tomorrow," added another. “Waiting for nandini and oomai devi," a third user wrote. “Nandini Devi coming with another blockbuster," a fourth wrote.

LYCA Productions, the production house backing Ponniyin Selvan 2, had confirmed that not only will fans be treated to the trailer but also witness the magic of AR Rahman as the music launch will also take place at the event. The trailer and music launch event will take place on 29th March at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 was a big hit. Speaking at an event last year, Mani revealed he had been trying to make PS for a while now but couldn’t due to various reasons. However, seeing SS Rajamouli’s approach toward Baahubali encouraged him to break PS into two.

