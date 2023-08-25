First Academy Award And Now National Honour, It's Been A Great Year For Composer MM Keeravani

In a landmark year for Indian cinema, a moment of unparalleled pride was etched onto the global stage with the success of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The film not only elevated Indian cinema but also clinched a remarkable feat by securing an Oscar win for the emotive composition Naatu Naatu as the Best Original Song. This triumph is largely credited to the musical prowess of MM Keeravani, the mastermind behind this resonating melody. As the Indian film industry basked in glory, MM Keeravani’s name shone brighter than ever, and his remarkable journey from regional acclaim to international recognition unfolded.

At the esteemed 69th National Film Awards, RRR achieved a slew of well-deserved accolades. MM Keeravani’s virtuosity was acknowledged with the award for Best Background Score, while his son Kaala Bhairava was celebrated as the Best Male Playback Singer for the captivating Komuram Bheemudo from the same film. Keeravani’s illustrious filmography has adorned him with some of India’s most prestigious awards, cementing his status as a musical virtuoso.

A watershed moment for Keeravani arrived earlier this year when RRR made history by clinching the title of the first Indian film to secure an Oscar. The melodious gem Naatu Naatu was crowned the Best Original Song, a monumental achievement not just for Keeravani but for Indian cinema as a whole. The Oscar triumph also extended its radiance to the Golden Globes, where Keeravani was hailed for his exceptional composition.

The musical luminary was further honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award in India, the Padma Shri. Recognizing his invaluable contributions to the realm of Indian cinema, the Padma Shri underscored his status as a creative visionary. Keeravani’s humility was palpable as he expressed gratitude towards his parents and mentors in a heartfelt tweet, a gesture that resonated with his character as a true artist.