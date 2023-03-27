SS Rajamouli may be best known to the northern belt because of the Baahubali franchise and RRR but he has been delivering hits in the Telugu film industry for two decades. One of his many hit films is the 2005 film Chatrapathi starring Prabhas. The movie was a big blockbuster when it was released and since late 2021, the word was out that a Hindi remake was in the making.

Fans of the original were excited, more so because the Hindi remake was supposed to star not a Bollywood actor but Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas. Now, the makers have confirmed Bellamkonda’s debut in Bollywood with the remake, which has also been titled Chatrapathi.

Pen Movies has released the first poster of the movie, revealing both Bellamkonda’s look and the release date. The poster shows Bellamkonda shirtless from the back, displaying a perfectly chiselled physique wading the waters as he oversees the city skyscrapers on the horizon. It sets the perfect gritty tone of the movie. Bellamkonda reportedly underwent a strenuous physical transformation for his role in the film.

The movie is directed by Telugu filmmaker VV Vinayak and will be released on May 12. Tanishq Bagchi composed the music for this movie, which has been made with a huge budget. The female lead has not been revealed yet. Shriya Saran played the female lead in the 2005 original. The original, the narrative of which revolved around immigrants, was written by Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who in an interview, said that he was inspired to make the movie after watching Scarface starring Al Pacino.

Chatrapathi might be a game changer for Bellamkonda, who recently delivered a flop in the form of 2021’s Alludu Adhurs. He will also be one of the very few Telugu lead actors in recent times who marked an entry into Bollywood. Before him, Naga Chaitanya had debuted in Bollywood with last year’s Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

