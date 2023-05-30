First Look Poster Of Malayalam Film Kirkkan Out

The makers of the upcoming movie Kirkkan have unveiled a new poster for the film. Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Josh, the film features actress Kani Kurruthi in the leading role. Actress Kani Kusruti has been roped in to play the role of police inspector along with the other actors Johny Antony and Vijayaraghavan.

The film is all set to be released in four languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Recently, the first look poster of the film has been released, and it generates a sense of intrigue while ensuring an enthralling thriller.

Touted to be a crime thriller, the film revolves around the suicide story of a girl in Kottayam district and the police investigation concerning the matter. Alongside Kani Kusruti, the film boasts a varied ensemble cast, including Salim Kumar, Maqbool Salmaan, Appani Sarath, Anarkali Marikar, Meera Vasudevan, Sheetal Shyam, Janaki Menon, and others.

Backed by Mathew Mambra under the Mambra Cinemas banner, Ajith Nair, Bindya Ajith, and Ramya Josh serve as co-producers under the Owl Media Entertainments banner. With music composed by Manikandan Ayyappa, the cinematography of the film is handled by Gowtham Lenin.

With a tagline that says, “Police Station is not a dreadful place as you think of it to be," the film ‘Kirukkan’ presents itself as an engaging and suspenseful thriller. The majority of the story takes place within the confines of a single police station. Notably, actress Kani Kusruthi, renowned for her remarkable performances in Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, and Hindi films, assumes a significant role in this movie.