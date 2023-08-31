First Look Poster of Shane Nigam-starrer Malayalam Film Qurbaani Out

Shane Nigam is a popular young actor in the Malayalam film industry. He has been a part of some of the most exciting projects in Mollywood and is quite popular among the young audience. He is popularly known as the Youth Star in Malayalam cinema, and fans flock to theatres to watch his films. In the past, he has been involved in various controversies, but now, finally, there has been an update about his highly anticipated upcoming film, Qurbaani. The makers have released the first look poster for the film, and fans are going crazy to see the actor on big screens.

The first-look poster for the highly anticipated film Qurbaani, starring Shane Nigam, has been released by the makers. In the poster, Shane Nigam’s face is seen drenched in water. According to reports, the project is a romantic film and has created a lot of hype among fans. The shooting of the film started several years ago but was stalled in the middle due to various controversies involving Shane Nigam.

Qurbaani has been written and directed by Geo V and produced by Maha Subair under the banner of Maha Subair Varnachitra. The film also stars Aarsha Baiju, Charu Hasan, Soubin Shahir, Harishree Ashokan, Joy Mathew, Sreejith Ravi, Prashant Alexander, Harish Kanaran, Sunil Sukhada, Manraj, Rajesh Sharma and others.