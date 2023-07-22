First Single From Malayalam Comedy Entertainer Voice of Sathyanathan Out

Excitement and anticipation are building among Malayalam cinema fans as the highly awaited movie “Voice of Sathyanathan" is all set to hit the screens on July 28. Directed by Raffi, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring popular actors like Dileep, Joju George, Johny Antony, Siddique, and the legendary Anupam Kher in leading roles. Produced by Shinoy Mathew under the banner of Grand Productions, the movie was initially scheduled for release on July 14 but will now entertain audiences from July 28.

The film’s opening song, O Pardesi, composed by Ankit Menon and penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, has already won the hearts of music enthusiasts. Regarded as a soulful melody, the song has received immense love from the audience, raising expectations for the film as a whole. As Dileep makes his much-awaited comeback in a comedy entertainer, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing his trademark humorous flair on the big screen.

In Voice of Sathyanathan, Raffi showcases his prowess as a multi-talented filmmaker, taking charge of the story, dialogues, and screenplay. The editing responsibilities rest with Shameer Mohammed, known for his remarkable work in acclaimed films like Grandmaster, Jawan of Vellimala, Nee Ko Nja Cha, Gabbar is Back, and Singam 3.