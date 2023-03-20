Actor Allari Naresh and director Vijay Kanakamedala, who earlier collaborated on the commercial hit Naandhi, are back with another unique and intense action-thriller, Ugram. The film’s teaser, which showed Allari Naresh as a ferocious policeman, received a tremendous response from fans and cine-goers.

Recently, the makers launched the first single, Deveri, which is composed by Sricharan Pakala. The song has been filmed on Allari Naresh and Mirnaa Menon. The melodious song is sung by Anurag Kulkarni and has lyrics by Sri Mani. Here’s the video song!

Sricharan presented a classical melody and a romantic number which depicts the perfect love chemistry between Allari and Mirnaa. The tune, lyrics and composition are mind-blowing. Moreover, Anurag Kulkarni’s magical voice is amazing while Sri Mani’s lyrics are impressive.

During the launch event, Allari Naresh said “We loved the movie Ugram and worked hard for this. Thanks to Anurag Kulkarni who sang so beautifully and Sri Mani who wrote the Deveri song. Sricharan has given an amazing music composition. Master Vijay has done a nice choreography."

He further said, “This is my career’s highest-budget film. The film is releasing soon. I wish Ugram to be a big hit and turn out to be successful at the box office."

Meanwhile, Mirnaa Menon said, “Deveri is my favourite song in Ugram. I am waiting for the reels to be made for Deveri’s song."

Director Vijay Kanakamedala stated that Sricharan composed some wonderful music. The background music is amazing. Ugram is going to be another hit film for Allari Naresh. Mirnaa worked hard on this song. Thanks to all the crew and team members for their hard work.

Well, the music composer Sricharan Pakala stated, the first single melody Deveri has been released. The audience will enjoy the song in the theatre.

The movie revolves around a bona fide policeman Allari Naresh. The story shows his family was attacked and how he rescues his family and punishes criminals. The Telugu language action-thriller film is being produced by Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under the banner of Shine Screens production. The movie is slated to release in theatres on April 14, 2023.

