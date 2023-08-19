First Teaser Of Malayalam Film Mr Hacker Starring Harris, Bheeman Regu Out

Superhit films like 2018- Everyone is a Hero, Joseph, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Thuramukham, Iratta and Nna Thaan Case Kodu, have made Malayalam cinema quite popular in the rest of India. People are now showering a lot of love on the actors and giving them the deserved recognition for their performances. As Malayalam cinema continues to produce high-quality content, another film’s teaser is making rounds on the internet.

Over the past few years, the Malayalam film industry has been at the forefront of producing engaging and fresh content for users. They have been giving opportunities to various new actors, directors, writers, musicians etc to showcase their talent. Malayalam cinema is now not just limited to South India but the films are being accepted and widely liked in the whole country.

Recently, another interesting film is all geared up for its release and the makers have revealed the first teaser of the project. Mr Hacker revealed the first teaser and it has been receiving a great response from the audience. In the teaser, the lead can be seen having a great time in the village interacting with different people. He is also spotted meeting different women in the area and enjoys his time with his friends. Later in the teaser, a mishap leads to the involvement of police and a hacker is involved in the whole case. The fans are quite excited for the mystery to unfold. As of now, there has been no official announcement by the makers regarding the release of the film.

Mr Hacker is written and directed by Harris and produced under the banner of CFC Films. The upcoming project has an ensemble cast including Harris, Devan, Bheeman Regu, Sohan Seenulal, Sajan Suriya, Shafeeque Rahman, MA Nishad, Mani C Kappan, Tony Antony, Ullas Pathalam, Anna Reshma Rajan, Almas Motiwala, Akshara Raj, Archana, Rajini Chandy, Bindu Varappuzha, Ambika Mohan, Geetha Vijayan and Neena Kurup in prominent roles.