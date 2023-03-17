Kamal Haasan’s Swathi Muthyam (1985) is considered one of the classics of South cinema. Cine buffs define it as a film with a captivating tale of honesty, goodwill and simplicity. Apart from the compelling blend of these elements, Swathi Muthyam is also remembered for a much younger Allu Arjun’s cameo in it. The Stylish Star, as he is referred to by fans, essayed Kamal’s grandson in this film. Allu Arjun’s photo in one of the stills from Swathi Muthyam surfaced on Twitter a year ago. The user who tweeted this photo informed the online community that it was his second film as a child artist, and he was called Master Allu Arjun back then.

Reportedly, Allu Arjun loved the experience of shooting in this film. He had congratulated Swathi Muthyam’s director K Viswanath, when he won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2017. He had also gone to Viswanath’s residence to congratulate him and spend some time with him.

Allu Arjun had tweeted a photo and a heart-warming caption of their meeting. He tweeted, “My Heart is filled with joy meeting Legendary Director K Vishwanath Garu. His Humility grounds me. Timeless Films. Legend. Honour".

Followers appreciated how Allu Arjun bestowed respect on one of the most talented filmmakers in the industry.

A similar gesture was followed by Viswanath too. As stated in an interview, he was asked about some of his favourite actors from the latest generation. He said that he likes to watch the works of Arjun and Jr NTR among the new set of actors. This was a moment of pride for Arjun’s fans.

The film industry was struck with grief when Viswanath died on February 2, 2023, at the age of 92. Many renowned celebrities described his death as a grave loss to the film industry.

Viswanath stopped writing and directing films after his last release Subhapradam (2010) produced by Hari Gopala Krishnamurthy and PN Thilak. Subhapradam couldn’t connect well with the audience and was a box office failure.

