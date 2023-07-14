Florence Pugh Saves Emily Blunt From Wardrobe Malfunction At Oppenheimer's Premiere; Netizens React

Oppenheimer hosted its world premiere in London and the first reactions are praising the to the Christopher Nolan film. While there were many memorable moments from the special occasion, one that particularly caught the eyes of the netizens was one where Florence Pugh saved Emily Blunt from a probable wardrobe malfunction. The clip of that exchange has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt can be seen posing together with wide smiles on their faces just when the blazer button of Emily popped open exposing her bra. However, to Emily’s good luck, Florence Pugh saved the day at the red carpet by shielding the Hollywood star from the prying eyes of the cameras. Many Twitter users hailed Florence for her presence of mind.

Take a look:

Reacting to the clip, one of them wrote, “And we thought chivalry was dead." Another one commented,"She was so quick with it too, love her." Someone else tweeted, “The way she looked at her and grabbed her oh my…"

The initial reviews to Oppenheimer has landed on Twitter, with many journalists lauding Nolan and the cast. So much so that many believe the film and its stars stand a chance to sweep all the awards during the upcoming awards season. Total Film’s deputy editor Matt Maytum said that Oppenheimer left him ‘stunned.’ “#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow."

Telegraph film critic Robbie Collins confessed, “Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else." Addressing the massively talked-about sex scene, Collins added, “For all those who’ve groused about the lack of sex in Christopher Nolan’s earlier work…boy oh BOY, are you getting some sex as only Nolan could stage it in this one."

Lindsey Bahr of Associated Press said that Oppenheimer is a ‘spectacular achievement in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved.’

TV journalist Simon Thompson also said that the stars have delivered award-worthy performance. “#Oppenheimer is powerful stuff. Cillian Murphy’s flawless awards worthy performance is next level. Every player in this rich ensemble cast is at the top of their game. Christopher Nolan’s haunting opus is remarkable and Hoyte van Hoytema‘s execution of his vision is breathtaking," he tweeted.