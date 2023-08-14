For Rishab Shetty, His Wife Pragathi Shetty, Their Daughter Radhya 'Perpetual Source Of Joy'

Pragati Shetty, the wife of Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty, has posted adorable pictures of their daughter on Instagram. Raadya Shetty appears adorable in a blue frock, complemented by a hair clip adorning her hair. The appealing white pattern adds to the charm. Observing the picture, fans noted Radhya’s resemblance to the Kantara actor, calling her a cute baby. The image quickly gained widespread attention, going viral. Raadya’s pictures garnered over 30,000 likes.

In another snapshot, she wears a black dress, accentuated by a golden hairband as she flashes a full smile, beautifully captured in the photograph. Raadya had a role as a child actor in the movie Kantara. Notably, both Rishabh Shetty’s wife and children were part of the cast in the film, making it a special highlight.

Advertisement

Here are the charming photos of Raadya Shetty. Pragati Shetty shared these images with the description, “Innocent smile and tiny feet, a perpetual source of joy."

Rishab Shetty is once again making headlines as his wife, Pragathi Shetty, shared captivating photos of the couple. Pragathi posted two images, showcasing her in an elegant red suit adorned with intricate embroidery on its full sleeves. She complemented it with a matching red dupatta featuring a golden border and delicate white embroidery. Pragathi paired her outfit with silver oxidised jewellery, including a necklace and jhumkas. Her makeup was understated, highlighting bold lips.