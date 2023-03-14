Tamil Music composer-actor Vijay Antony is gearing up for the theatrical release of his next film Pichaikkaran 2. Now, the actor’s daughter Meera Vijay Antony is all grown up and a photo is making rounds on social media. The video has been shared by Vijay’s wife Fatima Vijay Antony. In the picture, Meera is seen in school uniform and smiling as she poses for the camera. The star kid appears to have achieved something in school as she donned a sash and Fatima also congratulated her in the tweet.

“The Force behind my strength, the consolations to my tears, the reason for my stress (Naughtiness super loaded) my Thangakatti-chellakutty. Meera Vijay Antony, Congrats Baby (sic)," Fatima wrote tweeted.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pichaikkaran 2 have released the first four minutes of the film as a promotional strategy. They announced that the film will hit the big screen on April 14 on the occasion of Tamil’s New Year’s Day.

The film marks Vijay Antony’s debut as a director. Announcing the release date of Pichaikkaran 2, the actor wrote, “Do you want to see a mass beggar from Dubai? Visit theatres near you on April 14th."

Last month, the actor, who met with an accident in January on the sets of Pichaikkaran 2 in Malaysia, had undergone major surgery. In a health update, Vijay mentioned that he has recovered 90 per cent after the surgery.

Vijay was injured while filming an action scene on Langkawi Island. As per reports, the actor was riding a boat, which lost control and rammed a bigger boat, which carried the camera crew and setup. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

The film, apart from Vijay, features John Vijay, Harish Beradi, YG Mahendran, Ajay Ghosh and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. In addition to direction, Vijay has also bankrolled the film.

