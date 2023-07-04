Formal Meeting In IPL Match To Proposal On TV, Priyamani And Mustafa Raj's Love Story

Actress Priyamani’s name recently surfaced in the news as she discussed her no-kiss policy in the acting contracts. The actress asserted that she is uncomfortable about kissing another man as she is answerable to her husband Mustafa Raj. Priyamani and Mustafa’s love story has a special place in the hearts of fans, especially cricket lovers. This space articulates Priyamani and Mustafa’s first meeting, and how their love blossomed over time and culminated in marriage.

According to the reports, the couple first met during an IPL (Indian Premier League) match in Bengaluru. Priyamani had gone to attend the match of one of the teams in the capacity of a brand manager, as per reports. On the other hand, Mustafa Raj was reportedly the event manager of the tournament. The duo met each other and it was more of an official meeting.

They also met each other in a casual manner during their meeting in Kerala and soon started seeing more of each other. The two came in close contact with each other and gradually became good friends. Their friendship continued over the next four years and they started liking each other as well.

Back then, headlines were replete with reports of Priyamani and Mustafa link-up. And amidst these ongoing rumours, Mustafa proposed to Priyamani in the grand finale episode of the popular dance reality show, D 4 Dance. Priyamani and Mustafa got engaged on May 27, 2016, and tied the nuptial knot on August 23, 2017.