French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain Poses With Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'Tried To Convince Him To Shoot in France'

The two day long NMACC launch gala made it to the headlines for all the right reasons. Both Bollywood and Hollywood celebs thronged to the red carpet in stunning and glamourous avatars. Whether it was Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Tom Holland or Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, the soireé turned out to be an opulent and memorable one for everyone alike. Gracing the occasion was also French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain who caught hold of Shah Rukh Khan for a picture.

On Sunday, Emmanuel Lenain took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of himself with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo can be seen posing for the camera amid the Bollywood crowd in the backdrop. He also wrote a caption requesting King Khan to shoot in France. His caption read, “Met the great Shah Rukh Khan yesterday in Mumbai. Tried to convince him to come and shoot again in France. French people would love to see more of Bollywood! @iamsrk."

One of the netizens reacted to the tweet by asking, “You are lucky to meet him Emmanuel ! He is a charmer , how was your experience meeting him ?" Another one wrote, “Love to the french people♥️ SRK lives in the hearts of billions." Someone else, a Greek fan tweeted, “Greeks as well…!!! More than 6.000 islands, big or smaller, at your disposal my 💖 Shah!" Another one said, “Sir You are lucky to meet the Most Popular Indian Globally." One of them reacted, “World biggest Movie Star with ambassador of France to india 👑🔥"

The first two days of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event were a star-studded affair. Along with the Hollywood stars, several noted Bollywood celebrities including Shah Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, among others were present. The gala also saw performances by Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra as well as Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh.

