French-American Director Damien Chazelle To Chair Venice Film Festival Jury

French-American director Damien Chazelle will chair the main competition jury at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. It will run from August 30 to September 9. He is well known for some highly popular movies like Whiplash (nominated for the best-adapted screenplay in the Oscars race), La La Land, First Man and Babylon. La La Land got the Academy nod in 14 categories, and it won six, including one for best direction. He was the youngest at 32 to have won this honour.

The jury will include Jane Campion, Mia Hansen-Love, Laura Poitras and Martin McDonagh. They will be joined by Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri (Wajib); Italian director Gabriele Mainetti, who was in Competition at the Festival in 2021 with Freaks Out; Argentinian writer/director Santiago Mitre, whose Argentina, 1985 premiered in Competition at Venice last year; and Chinese actress Shu Qi, known for her performances in Hou Hsiao-Hsien films, Millennium Mambo, Three Times and The Assassin.

Poitras from the US won the Golden Lion at last year’s Venice with her All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. New Zealand helmer Campion won the Silver Lion for direction with The Power Of The Dog in 2021. Earlier, she clinched the Grand Jury Prize at Venice in 1990 with An Angel at My Table.