From A Coffee Kiosk To One Of The Popular Kannada Actors, The Story Of Sathish Neenasam

Kannada actor Shiva, popularly known as Sathish Neenasam, rose to fame with the film Lucia and has since captivated audiences with his performances in movies like Drama and Love In Mandya. However, his journey to success was not without struggles. Sathish recently shared his experience as a struggler in an interview with a portal.

He revealed that he had arrived in Bengaluru with just Rs. 203 in his pocket, unsure of what to do in the city. As he tried to figure things out, Sathish ended up watching the same film three times at Gopal Theatre. Eventually, he took up a job at the theatre’s canteen, where he worked at a tea and coffee kiosk, sold tickets, and even repaired batteries. It was during this time that Sathish also honed his acting skills at Gopal Theatre. His debut in the film industry came with the 2008 movie Madesha, and since then, he has reached great heights in his acting career.

Sathish has come a long way since his debut and consistently delivers outstanding performances in each role he takes on. In 2019, he won the Filmfare Award South for Best Actor for his role in the film Ayogya. He has also received nominations for the South Indian International Movie Awards and the International Indian Film Academy Awards in recognition of his remarkable performances in movies like Ayogya, Rocket, and Love in Mandya.