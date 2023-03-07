Several Bollywood actresses have played the character of a traditional South Indian woman on the big screen. And, those characters have turned out to be some of the memorable ones. Whether we talk about Deepika Padukone as Meenamma, or Alia Bhatt as Ananya, the divas stepped into the shoes of a South Indian character and did complete justice to the role. From their vocabulary to their dressing style, we absolutely loved how the actresses fit into their respective characters with full conviction. In addition, these films also ended up becoming a highlight of their career.

Today, we are going to talk about three Bollywood actresses, who portrayed the role of a South Indian woman on-screen and impressed movie-goers:

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt as Ananya In 2 States

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor-starrer 2 States was released in theatres in 2014. The actress played the role of a 26-year-old Tamilian MBA student. Her acting chops, vocabulary as well as effortless ethnic closet wowed fans. From her Banarasi wedding lehenga to the gorgeous lightweight saris, Alia played the conventional yet contemporary South Indian lady. Her yellow brocade saree look, in the song Iski Uski, is worth book-marking.

Vidya Balan as Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture

Actress Vidya Balan essayed the role of southern star Silk Smitha in her film The Dirty Picture. The Milan Luthria directorial chronicles the life of controversial South Indian actress Vijayalaxmi, who was popularly known as Silk Smitha. The Dirty Picture, also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi, is considered as one of Vidya Balan’s best works till date. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone as Meenamma in Chennai Express

Advertisement

Even though the Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Cheenai Express didn’t receive great reviews from critics, the audience loved the film to bits. Such was the craze, Rohit Shetty directorial minted Rs. 100 crores in just a week of its release. Be it her dialogues, the monologues, the acting - Deepika Padukone as Meenamma was the highlight of the film. Her character and its comedy timing was spot on. It is safe to say Meenamma lives rent-free in our heads.

Read all the Latest Movies News here