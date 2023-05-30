From Alia Bhatt To Janhvi Kapoor, 8 Bollywood Actresses And Their Educational Qualifications

There are lots of successful actresses in the Indian film industry who have shown that talent is the only requirement for excelling in the cinematic world. While some of them are educated enough and hold a degree, there are a few others who chose to drop out and pursue their dream as an actor full time. Here is a list of actresses and their qualifications along with board percentages:

Bhumi Pednekar: She received her primary education from Arya Mandir in Juhu and then started studying for her secondary education at Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods International School. She secured 83 percent in her Class 12 boards.

Anushka Sharma – Anushka was a brilliant candidate and secured 89 percent in Class 12. Since her father was in the army, she received her education from Army Public School in Bengaluru.

Yami Gautam: She graduated from Punjab University with an Honors in law. Before that, she completed her schooling from Yadavindra Public School, Chandigarh, and secured 80 percent in Class 12.

Janhvi Kapoor – Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor secured 86 percent in her Class 12 boards and completed her education from Ecole Mondiale World School. She then pursued her acting at California’s Strasburg Theater and Film Institute.

Shraddha Kapoor: This actress studied from Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and the American School of Bombay. Shraddha is a college dropout and studied theatre from Boston University. Shraddha got 90 percent marks in Class 12 exams.

Urvashi Rautela – Miss India 2012 and Miss Universe 2015 Urvashi Rautela scored 97 percent marks in Class 12. She received her early education from Joseph’s Convent School, Tovdar, Uttarakhand, after which she pursued her graduation from Delhi University’s Gargi College.

Kriti Sanon – Kriti secured 90 percent marks in her Class 12, and she also holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Alia Bhatt – Alia dropped out of Class 12 and made her debut in the film Student Of The Year at the young age of 17. She received her primary education from Jamnabai Narsee School.