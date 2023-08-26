From Anupam Kher, A Heartwarming Anniversary Note To 'Dearest' Wife Kirron Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is celebrating his 38th wedding anniversary with wife, actress, and politician Kirron Kher. To mark the special day, the Kashmir Files actor shared a coloured portrait of himself with his “dearest" wife Kirron Kher. In the picture, the couple can be seen all smiles, posing together for the camera. Talking about their outfit, Anupam Kher looked handsome in a black suit with a white tee. He also donned a matching bow which complemented his overall look. On the other hand, Kirron Kher opted for traditional attire. She exuded grace in a golden saree and held matching jewellery which added to her beauty.

Accompanying the picture, Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note wishing her lady love. “Happy 38th marriage anniversary dearest Kirron Kher. Love, happiness, long and healthy life, and many more years of togetherness (with a red heart and hibiscus emoticon)," the caption read.

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, Anupam Kher’s fans and industry friends flocked to the comment section with red heart emoticons. They showered the power couple with their congratulatory wishes and blessings.

Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan commented, “Kiron Kher and Anupam Kher, anniversary greetings and happiness always," while Ananya Pandey’s father Chunky Pandey wrote, “Happy Happy Anniversary my dearest Kiron Kher and Anupam Kher."

A user commented, “Congratulations dear sir ji, wish you are very happy anniversary to you dear and God bless you always dear."

“Happy anniversary to you both. Wish you many more wonderful years together," an Instagram user wrote.

Talking about their personal life, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher tied the knot in 1985. Kirron was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981.