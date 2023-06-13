From Child Actor To Leading Diva To Now Mother-in-law, The Journey Of Neetu Kapoor

The song Bachche Man Ke Sache holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts as one of the most beloved songs about children. Penned by the renowned lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi, the song was featured in the 1968 film Do Kaliyan. Set in a classroom, the song beautifully captures the innocence and genuine emotions of children. One particular scene showcases a little girl taking the lead and enchanting viewers with her heartfelt rendition. Over the decades, this iconic song has garnered immense popularity and continues to resonate with audiences.

However, have you ever wondered who that little girl from the song is? Interestingly, she now holds the role of a mother-in-law to one of Bollywood’s top actresses and is a member of the industry’s most illustrious family. Despite her childhood stardom, she gracefully transitioned into a new phase of life, becoming an integral part of Bollywood’s rich tapestry.

Her journey from a child star to a respected figure within the industry has further added to the song’s nostalgic charm, making it a cherished memory for generations of Bollywood fans.

An actress herself, Neetu Kapoor started as a child actor at the small age of 8 in the 1966 film Suraj. She went by the name Baby Sonia and was praised for her double role in the same film Do Kaliyan. As a female lead, she made her debut with the film Rikshawala, in 1972. Aside from having her fair share of fame, Neetu Kapoor was married to Rishi Kapoor, a top actor of his time and a member of the infamous Kapoor Khandan.

She came back to acting after 28 years with the film Do Dooni Char alongside her husband Rishi Kapoor. Unfortunately for her, Rishi Kapoor died of cancer on 30th April 2020. After his death, she came back to films with the movie Jug Jug Jiyo and also judged the dance reality show for kids Dance Deewane Juniors, a spin-off show of Dance Deewane, which aired on Colors TV.