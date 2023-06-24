From Child Artist In Mann To The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti Has Come A Long Way

Popular actress Sumona Chakravarti turns 35 today. Sumona has been a member of the entertainment industry for many years and has demonstrated her versatility numerous times. Her path in the industry has been inspiring, beginning as a young performer and culminating with major parts in both television and movies. Her brilliance, versatility, and compelling screen presence have helped her become a well-known celebrity in the entertainment industry. She continues to create a lasting effect on the hearts of the audience with each project.

Sumona Chakravarti has worked in the entertainment industry since she was a child, making her film debut at the age of 11. Mann, starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala, was released in 1999. After a few years, she appeared in various series, but the role that acted as a breakthrough for her was Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in 2011. Sumona has appeared in films such as Barfi! and Kick as a cameo.

Advertisement

Sumona has had a long-standing collaboration with Kapil Sharma. She first appeared on Comedy Nights with Kapil from June 2013 to January 2016. Following that, she continued her partnership with Kapil in Season 1 of The Kapil Sharma Show as Sarla Gulati.