From CID To Films With Shah Rukh Khan And Hrithik Roshan, The Journey Of Aditya Srivastava

Aditya Srivastava, a name that resonates with television viewers across generations, has not only left an indelible mark on the small screen but has also made his presence felt in the world of theatres. Best known for his iconic portrayal of senior inspector Abhijeet in the long-running show CID, Aditya Srivastava is now celebrating his 60th birthday, and every 90s kid can fondly recall him by his character’s name.

Born on July 21, 1968, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh, Aditya Srivastava completed his academic journey in Sultanpur and Allahabad. While studying at Allahabad University, fate smiled upon him, and he found his break in the world of theatres. The world of acting soon became his passion and love, and he resolved to pursue it as a career. Determined to achieve his dreams, Aditya decided to take a leap of faith and move to Mumbai, the city of dreams.

Although he became widely recognized after his stint in CID, Aditya Srivastava made his film debut in the acclaimed movie Bandit Queen, directed by the veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. His acting prowess further shone in movies like Satya, Dil Se, Lakshya, Gulaal, Black Friday, Saathiya and Mohandas, among others. He also showcased his talent in various TV shows like Byomkesh Bakshi, Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti, Star Seller, and Adalat.

Aditya also had the privilege of sharing the screen with esteemed actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Taapsee Pannu. He portrayed a significant role opposite Hrithik Roshan in the critically acclaimed film Super 30 and appeared in the romantic thriller Haseen Dilruba alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in 2021.