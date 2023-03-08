From Darlings to Manto: Celebrating 5 Women Actor-Director Duos That Created Magic On Screen

Bollywood has been churning out films for over a century, but it is only in recent years that we have seen a rise in women-led collaborations both in front of and behind the camera. With more women taking charge of storytelling and filmmaking, we are finally getting to see nuanced and complex female characters on screen. On the occasion of Women’s day, here are five women actor-director pairings that have created magic on the screen:

Alia Bhatt and Jasmeet K. Reen for Darlings:

Darlings is a dark comedy that marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K. Reen. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, who is also one of the producers. The film also marks Alia’s first collaboration with a female director, and the results are nothing short of spectacular. Jasmeet’s direction, coupled with Alia’s brilliant performance, makes Darlings a must-watch.

Rasika Dugal and Nandita Das for Manto:

Manto, directed by Nandita Das, is a biographical drama that revolves around the life of the writer Saadat Hasan Manto. The film stars Rasika Dugal in the lead role, who delivers a nuanced and powerful performance. Nandita’s direction, combined with Rasika’s acting, makes Manto a poignant and hard-hitting film that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Tripti Dimri and Anvita Dutt for Qala:

Qala is a Netflix film directed by Anvita Dutt, which stars Tripti Dimri in the lead role. The film is a supernatural thriller that deals with themes of love and loss. Anvita’s direction, coupled with Tripti’s compelling performance, makes Qala a haunting and memorable film.

Vidya Balan and Anu Menon for Shakuntala Devi:

Shakuntala Devi is a biographical drama directed by Anu Menon, which stars Vidya Balan in the lead role. The film is based on the life of the Indian mathematician of the same name. Vidya’s performance is stellar, and Anu’s direction adds depth and complexity to the narrative.

Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak:

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is a biographical drama that revolves around the life of an acid attack survivor. The film stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role, who delivers a nuanced and powerful performance. Meghna’s direction, combined with Deepika’s acting, makes Chhapaak a moving and inspiring film.

In conclusion, these 5 women actor-director partnerships have broken barriers, challenged norms, and given us films that stay with us long after we watched them.

