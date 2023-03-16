In so many TV shows even today, the daughters-in-law of the house are portrayed as uneducated, rural or poor. From Marathi to Hindi series, this trend is seen everywhere. Some cannot speak English or read properly. And these Hindi serials are watched in most parts of the country. Therefore, the image of the actresses working on these TV shows also becomes synonymous with their on-screen avatars.

But that is not the case in reality. From Dayaben to Gopi Bahu, who plays the role of being illiterate and uneducated in the serials, most such actresses are highly educated in real life.

In most Hindi serials, if the family belongs to North India or Rajasthan, the daughter-in-law is usually portrayed as simple, poor and uneducated. As the makers feel that this image is quickly accepted in society. Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupama, Radhika in Chhoti Bahu and Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya are all known faces who played the role of uneducated women. Through these serials, the same image has been etched in the minds of the audience over the years. But seeing their educational qualifications, in reality, might surprise you.

Giaa Manek, who played the role of Gopi Bahu in the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, gained a lot of popularity. In one of the episodes, Gopi Bahu was even seen washing a laptop. Gopi Bahu, who plays the uneducated daughter-in-law, is a graduate in real life. She has a degree in marketing. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who played the role of Gopi Bahu after Giaa Manek left the serial, is also a graduate and has done her degree from the National Institute of Fashion and Technology in New Delhi.

In the serial Anupama, everyone laughs at her as she doesn’t know much English, but in real life, Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role, has a degree in hotel management and also in theatre.

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben and received immense love from the viewers. In the series, Dayaben is always called the ‘seventh fail’. But in real life, Disha Vakani is a graduate of dramatics from Gujarat College, Ahmedabad.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! series popular character Anguri Bhabhi played by Shubhangi Atre makes everyone laugh by speaking incorrect English but the actress is highly educated in real life. Actress Shubhangi Atre has done MBA from Indore.

Rubina Dilaik, who became a household name from the serial Chhoti Bahu, has completed her graduation in English Literature along with minors in political science. But in the serial, she used to play the role of a less educated woman.

Actress Ratan Raajputh, who played the uneducated role of Laali in the serial Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, is also highly educated in real life, as per reports.

