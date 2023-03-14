Bigg Boss OTT fame Ridhima Pandit recently revealed that she got her eggs frozen last year and she feels that it was the best decision she had made. In a recent interview, the actress stated that she got it done in September 2022 because she had a “month to spare" between her work commitments. In a conversation with E-Times, Ridhima revealed that it was a perfect window to prepare for and recuperate from it. She also shared her lifestyle change and mentioned that she had to take vitamin pills for a few months and then a hormonal injection for 10 days before the procedure. It took her a week to get back on her routine, she added. Today, apart from Ridhima Pandit, let’s take a look at the celebrities who have also frozen their eggs so that they could have children later.

Tanisha Mukherjee

In 2021, 45-year-old actress Tanisha Mukherjee revealed that she had gotten her eggs frozen at 39. The actress wanted to freeze her eggs at 33 but her doctor advised against it. In a chat with a media portal, Tanisha stated that her doctor advised her that she should do it when she has no hope of conceiving a baby.

Mona Singh

41-year-old actress Mona Singh got married to an investment banker Shyam Rajagopalan in an intimate ceremony in 2019. The actress had gotten her eggs frozen at 34. The actress once shared that she has frozen her eggs and now she is free. She reasoned that she had gotten married and wanted to chill with her partner and travel the world. “Even though I love kids, if you ask me now, I am not mentally prepared to have one. Later in life, I would think about it."

Diana Hayden

The 49-year-old former Miss World and Bigg Boss season 2 fame, Diana Hayden had also gotten her eggs frozen and is now a proud mother of two children. She gave birth to her first baby in 2016 and then to the second in 2018. In an old interview with Deccan Chronicle, she stated that she only confided in close friends about her plans back then. They thought she was completely insane to consider something so outlandish. “But I couldn’t see why I shouldn’t opt for a procedure that would allow me the freedom to choose when to become a mother, age no bar," she added.

Rakhi Sawant

44-year-old Rakhi Sawant has always been an open book. She was recently in the news owing to her marriage. The actress, when she appeared in Bigg Boss season 14, revealed that she wants to become a mother and has frozen her eggs for the same. She had also mentioned back then that she wanted a father for her child and not a donor.

Ekta Kapoor

The 47-year-old producer and director Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son Ravie Kapoor in 2019 via surrogacy. She had frozen her eggs at the age of 36. In a conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Ekta shared that she thought that she may or may not get married and it could get very late if it happens in future.

