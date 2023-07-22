From Film With Shah Rukh Khan To Acting In M S Dhoni Production, The Journey Of Yogi Babu

Tamil actor-comedian Yogi Babu has shared screen space with some of the most prominent stars in the film world including Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express, Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu, and Dhanush in Karnan. Yogi Babu celebrates his 38th birthday today, July 22. To mark the special occasion, let’s take a look at 5 interesting facts about the actor, who never leaves a chance to put a smile on our faces.

Yogi Babu’s debut

Advertisement

Yogi Babu made his foray into showbiz, with the Tamil television comedy series Lollu Sabha. Created by Ram Bhalla, Lollu Sabha was a widely-watched series, giving the audience hearty laughter with the performers delivering hilarious stints. Lollu Sabha was the platform that introduced Yogi Babu to the world. He received much acclaim from viewers after being a part of the show, eventually shifting gears towards films.

Yogi Babu’s film debut

Yogi Babu’s first break in films came with the 2009 Subramaniam Siva directorial Yogi. Headlined by Vincent Ashokan, the action drama revolved around the life of a criminal who has a change of heart after finding the baby inside a car he stole while trying to escape from the cops. Yogi Babu played the role of an aspiring actor in the film.

Yogi Babu’s first web series

Yogi Babu who was last seen in Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan’s political actioner Maaveeran is now ready to mark his digital debut. The actor-comedian has been roped in for filmmaker Radha Mohan’s upcoming web series Chutney Sambar. The web series is headlined by Yogi Babu and actress Vani Bhojan.

Advertisement

Yogi Babu in Jawan

Besides leaving a mark on the South audience, Yogi Babu is also a popular face in Bollywood. After leaving us in splits with his role as a Sri Lankan smuggler in Chennai Express, the actor will once again be reuniting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for Atlee’s much-anticipated Jawan.