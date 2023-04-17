From Fukrey 3 To Tiger 3, Know The Next Bollywood Triquels

Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed a few successful and flop movies. While some like Hera Pheri, Fukrey, and Brahmastra struck a chord with the masses, others, including Laal Singh Chadha, Cirkus, and Shamshera, failed to mint money at the ticket window. Earlier in an interview, filmmaker Anurag Basu expressed his sadness over not being able to make a sequel to the Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos, because the film did not fare well at the theatres. A film sequel is often taken into consideration when its prequel becomes a box-office success.

Having said that, let’s take a look at some upcoming third, film sequels that have raised the bar of expectations among the masses.

Fukrey 3:

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey and Fukrey Returns turned out to be a super hit on the silver screens. Starring Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Manjot Singh in titular roles, both films gave the audience the perfect dose of entertainment and comedy. Now, the makers are ready to bring back the talented cast, minus Ali Fazal for its third segment, titled Fukrey 3. The shooting of Fukrey 3 has already wrapped up, with the film expected to hit the screens on September 7.

Hera Pheri 3

The Hera Pheri franchise is still regarded as one of the most iconic comedy films ever created in Bollywood. Now, directors Farhad Samji and Ahmed Khan have embarked on the journey of reuniting the seasoned stars - Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal to once again make us laugh our eyes out. Other details of the third instalment of the epic comedy franchise have been kept under wraps.

Welcome 3

The first two films — Welcome and Welcome Back — proved to surpass the expectations of movie enthusiasts. People have their hopes set high for the third part of Welcome, which is titled Welcome to the Jungle. According to The Economic Times, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has assured that Welcome 3 would retain the elements of comedy, drama, and entertainment, with the additional use of aircraft carriers and weapons. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi.

Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan piqued our interest with a short glimpse of Aashiqui 3 that he released on social media. Now, after the 1990 romantic drama Aashiqui and the 2013 romantic musical Aashiqui 2 turned out to be box office glories, the third sequel - Aashiqui 3 has become one of the most-anticipated Bollywood projects. Helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Basu, actress Jennifer Winget might also be roped in as the female lead in the film.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan has already urged his fans to tighten their seatbelts in the short fight sequence in the film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. This indicates that Salman’s Tiger will once again have a roaring comeback in the third instalment - Tiger 3. With Maneesh Sharma donning the director’s cap, Tiger 3 will see the ensemble cast of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif joining the sets as undercover agents, the new addition being Emraan Hashmi. Tiger 3 is scheduled to release on the big screens this year on Diwali.

