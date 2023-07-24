From Gadar To Raazi, Indian Films That Are Banned In Pakistan

Art and culture help connect countries across borders. Cinema, in particular, helps in understanding the culture and values of different countries. India and Pakistan have shared a dark history; however, the appreciation of each other’s cinema has always been prevalent in both countries. Many Hindi films were liked by the Pakistani population, and there have been various TV shows that became quite popular in India. Despite acknowledging each other’s films and music, several Indian films have been banned in Pakistan. Let’s look at some of the Hindi films that were banned in Pakistan.

Haider: This is one of the best films of director Vishal Bharadwaj, starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, and Kay Kay Menon in prominent roles. The film was a huge success and received a great response from the audience as well as from the critics. The film is set in 1995 when Kashmir was in the grip of a violent separatist movement. Even after receiving much success, the film was banned in Pakistan.

Gadar: Gadar is one of the most successful films of Sunny Deol’s career. The film is helmed by Anil Sharma and also stars Ameesha Patel in the lead role. It was a huge success at the box office, and people loved the plot of the film, where a man from Punjab travels to Pakistan to get back his wife. The film wasn’t much appreciated in Pakistan and was banned from releasing there.

The Attacks of 26/11: On November 26, 2008, India suffered one of the most dreadful terror attacks in the world at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Director Ram Gopal Varma decided to make a film on it named The Attacks of 26/11. It was well received by the audience, and Nana Patekar’s performance was appreciated. The film’s release was banned in Pakistan.

