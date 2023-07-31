From Gully Boy Rap To Simmba Dialogue – Proof that Deepika Padukone Is Ranveer Singh's Biggest Cheerleader

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the ultimate power couple that has us all going “Aww". From their dreamy wedding to their social media PDA, they serve up some serious couple goals! Recently, taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Ranveer Singh shared a clip in which Deepika can be grooving to the peppy tune of ‘What Jhumka’, one of the foot-tapping numbers from Karan Johar’s film. Later in the video, Ranveer Singh asks Deepika to repeat after himself. He says, “Baby say this is Rocky Randhawa this side". Deepika Padukone obliged him by mouthing the words in a manly voice. Then they both go on to say, “Hi babes! Love you from last life".

This isn’t the first time that Deepika has turned cheerleader for hubby dearest. Back in 2022, Deepika and Ranveer were on a vacation and the latter shared a video from their date night on Instagram, with the caption, “#happynewyear." When Ranveer asked, “Having fun baby?" Deepika replied, “We here to enjoy, what else we here for?" mimicking Ranveer’s accent from their film 83.