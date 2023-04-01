From Hera Pheri To Andaz Apna Apna, 5 Comedies Which Will Make You Forget All Worries

When it comes to choosing the best genre of Bollywood movies, nothing can be better than comedy movies. The best thing about comedy movies is that there is no time or mood to watch them. Be it a tense, sad or frustrating day, you can always count on comedy movies to lighten your mood. From Hera Pheri, Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, and Angoor, here is a list of Bollywood comedy movies ranging from all periods that every Bollywood fan should watch to forget all their troubles within minutes.

1. Hera Pheri: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s comedy film Hera Pheri is an emotion for the children of the 90s. Everything, from the storyline to the acting of lead actors, is impeccable. This two-and-a-half-hour film is simply a delight even if you watch it multiple times. Sit down with the whole family to enjoy this movie.

2. Munna Bhai MBBS.: This 2003 film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, changed the careers of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. It is considered one of the best comedy films of all time in Bollywood.

3. Angoor: Released in 1982, Angoor is a Bollywood classic. This movie will make you laugh so hard that your stomach will hurt. Directed by Gulzar, Angoor features Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma as the main leads playing dual roles. The film is the remake of the Indian film Do Dooni Char which was a remake of the 1963 Bengali language comedy film Bhranti Bilas. Of course, the original source was Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors.

4. 3 Idiots: Another film by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya. No one can forget the main characters of the film Rancho, Raju and Farhan. The characters of 3 Idiots are the first thing that comes to one’s mind whenever the name of the actors are taken. This movie is full of both humour and emotions.

5. Andaz Apna Apna: This 1994 film of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and Paresh Rawal is an evergreen wonder. Watch this Rajkumar Santoshi film right away if you haven’t already. Over the years, the movie has become a cult classic.

