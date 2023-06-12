From Kapoors To Bachchans, The Richest Bollywood Families And Their Lavish Lifestyles

The extravagant lifestyles of Bollywood stars are no secret. Whenever these celebrities step out or grace parties and events, their high-priced fashion choices, designer accessories, and luxurious footwear grab the public’s attention.

However, within the industry, there are certain families that outshine the rest with their immense wealth. From owning luxurious cars to possessing multi-crore bungalows, these families have it all. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the richest families in Bollywood, exploring their lavish lifestyles and the immense fortune they have accumulated over the years.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Often referred to as SRK, Shah Rukh Khan stands as one of the richest stars in the industry. With his remarkable talent and charisma, he has carved a niche for himself. The superstar has amassed a net worth of approximately $735 million (INR 6010 Crore). His residence, Mannat, a sprawling seaside-facing mansion that covers 27,000 square feet, is a multi-crore property. Shah Rukh’s success story serves as an inspiration, as he has achieved tremendous wealth and fame through his hard work and dedication to entertainment.

2. Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi of Bollywood is yet another star known for his impressive wealth. As one of the most expensive and richest stars in the industry, Akshay has accumulated a staggering net worth of approximately INR 3000 Crore. His garage includes some of the most luxurious cars ranging from Rolls Royce to Bentley, reflecting his extravagant taste. Furthermore, Akshay possesses multiple properties not only in India but also abroad.

3. The Kapoor Khandaan

With stars like Kareena and Ranbir, the Kapoors are representing the new generation of the esteemed Kapoor family. They have risen to great heights in Bollywood and currently rule the industry with their talent and charisma. Hailing from one of the richest and most renowned families in the entertainment business, the Kapoor family’s influence and success are deep. Their strong bond as a family is evident, as they are frequently seen together, portraying a sense of unity and togetherness.

4. The Bachchans

Achieving a legendary status, and captivating audiences across the globe, Amitabh Bachchan, the head of the Bachchan family, has garnered a massive net worth of over INR 3390 Crore. With their strong bond and frequent public appearances, the Bachchan family strengthens their position as the wealthiest families in the entertainment industry.

5. The Pataudis

Despite taking on fewer film projects, Saif Ali Khan stands supreme when it comes to wealth. As an heir to the prestigious Pataudi family, Saif and his entire family lead a truly regal lifestyle. With their lavish choices, Saif’s family stands among the wealthiest in the industry.

6. Karan Johar