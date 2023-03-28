Ram Charan who works primarily in Telugu films rose from a pan-India star to global star status after his recent film RRR. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema and has bagged three Filmfare Awards and two Nandi Awards. The actor’s journey has been amazing; he also enjoys a huge fan base from every corner of the world.

In the year 2007, the actor made his acting debut with the action movie Chirutha. Since his first project, he has managed to impress the viewers. Later he worked in many superhit films like Maghadeera, Rangasthalam, Orange, and Yevadu, to name a few. Apart from this Ram Charan is also known for his affluent lifestyle.

Today let’s take a look at the net worth and luxurious lifestyle of Ram Charan:

According to reports, Ram Charan’s net worth is Rs 1,300 crore. He lives with his family in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. His house has an area of 25,000 square feet and is said to be worth Rs 40 crore. The majority of his income comes from movies.

According to reports, Ram Charan earns an annual salary of Rs. 30 crore and charges between 15 and 17 crore for a film, Ram Charan charged Rs 40 crore for his role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The song Naatu Naatu, which he performed with Jr. NTR in the film won Oscars.

Apart from acting in movies, he also earns a modest income by acting in commercials. Ram Charan is the ambassador of almost 34 brands, including Pepsi, Tata Docomo, Volano, Apollo Jiya, Hero MotoCrop, Frooti, and more. Additionally, Ram Charan owns TruJet, a daily flight service that runs 5-8 flights daily. He is one of the few celebrities, who own a private jet.

Ram Charan also runs a production house named Konidela Productions. Under this, he bankrolls his father Chiranjeevi’s films. He produced Chiranjeevi’s 150th film Khaidi No. 150, which was a super hit and collected over Rs 164 crore at the box office. After that, he earned huge collections with the movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was made with a budget of Rs 270–300 crore and featured stars like Amitabh Bachchan, and Nayanthara.

Apart from this, Ram Charan is also a car lover and is the owner of many expensive cars. The price of his Mercedes Mapage GLS 600 is Rs. 4 crore as per reports.

