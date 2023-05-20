From Mirzapur 3 To Atal: A Look At Pankaj Tripathi’s 2023 Work Slate

Pankaj Tripathi’s fans are waiting for the actor’s next project. The actor has been keeping a low profile in the first quarter of 2023, with no major work announcements. However, this would change soon.

Pankaj Tripathi has several projects coming out this year, including Oh My God 2, Gulkanda Tales, Murder Mubarak, Mirzapur 3, Fukrey 3, Father, and Metro Inn Dino. He has already begun shooting for the much-anticipated sequel to Atal and Stree.

Addressing the concerns of fans, Pankaj Tripathi said, “It’s not that I was missing from the scene; it’s just that making a movie is a time-consuming procedure. My films Mirzapur 3, Oh My God 2, Father, and Fukrey 3 are already in post-production, and I’ve begun filming on Atal and Stree 2. So far, everything appears to be on track. I was also preoccupied with certain personal matters. I was in charge of part of the village’s development activities. So, life has been hectic. I just have to wait for the films to come out at the correct time."

Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi will play his character Kaleen Bhaiyya for the third time in the much-loved series Mirzapur.

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the web series Criminal Justice: Ek Adhura Sach, which was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi reuniting after the Gangs of Wasseypur. The Anurag Kashyap film made them an overnight sensation.

Pankaj Tripathi also has Atal in the pipeline. The shooting started in December last year. The actor announced the happy news with a series of pictures from the muhurat shot.

The film will be released in December 2023.