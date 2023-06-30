From Namak Halaal To Satte Pe Satta, Amitabh Bachchan's 5 Blockbusters Of 1982

The megastar of the country, Amitabh Bachchan enthralled the film industry with his baritone voice when he said “Aaj khush to bahut hoge tum?" in the movie Deewar, which gave him the angry young man image. But much later, in 1982, the actor created a furore in the film industry by giving back-to-back blockbusters with entertaining storylines and superhit songs that became evergreen.

Amitabh Bachchan’s career spans over five decades and even today he continues to be a part of compelling scripts and blockbuster movies. But today, let’s take a look at five of his movies which were the highest-grossing films of 1982-

Namak Halaal

Namak Halaal by Prakash Mehra starred Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi, Waheeda Rehman, Om Prakash and Ranjeet in pivotal roles. The movie hit the theatres on April 30 and was a huge hit at the box office. Its music by Bappi Lahiri is still popular today. From songs like Pag Ghungroo Bandh, Thodi Si Jo Pee Li Hai to Raat Baaki, Baat Baaki and Jawaani Jaan-E-Man, Namak Halaal gave Bollywood some of its most popular songs ever.

Desh Premee

Manmohan Desai’s Desh Premee was received with utmost love at the theatres. It also became the 10th highest-grossing movie of 1982. The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Naveen Nischal, Parveen Babi, Shammi Kapoor, Premnath, Uttam Kumar, Kader Khan, Prem Chopra, Parikshit Sahni, Amjad Khan and Sharmila Tagore.

Khud-Daar

Khud-Daar hit the cinemas on July 30, 1982, and became the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year. It sent the fans into a frenzy and became a blockbuster hit. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, Sanjeev Kumar, Parveen Babi, Tanuja, Bindiya Goswami, Prem Chopra and Mehmood in important roles.

Shakti

On October 1, 1982, Shakti was released and ruled the box office during its theatrical run. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Rakhi Gulzar, Smita Patil, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri. Shakti emerged to be the eighth highest-grossing film of the year and was appreciated for the performance of all the actors.

Satte Pe Satta