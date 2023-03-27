Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic shook the world back in 2020, there has been a significant change in video streaming forums. With movie halls shutting, the masses switched to OTT platforms. From watching nail-biting web series to catching up with a plethora of movies, digital streaming has changed and how. OTT watchers can choose a variety of content from various genres and languages. If you too are hooked on OTT, surfing to find the best watch, then do watch these four mind-bending films on the short-form video streaming platform, that will leave you completely blown away.

No Smoking - ZEE5

Directed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known to portray the dark and ugly realities of life, No Smoking is a 2007 psychological thriller that will give you a sleepless night. The film revolves around a chain smoker named K, played brilliantly by John Abraham, who, in a bid to quit smoking, seeks the help of a guru. What happens next, will make K understand that he would have to pay a huge price to kick the addiction. No smoking also stars Ayesha Takia, Paresh Rawal, Ranvir Shorey, and Kiku Sharda in important roles.

Awe - Netflix

Another impressive masterpiece, helmed by Prashanth Varma is titled Awe, quite apt because it is bound to leave you awestruck. Boasting an ensemble cast of Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Srinivas Avasarala, Eesha Rebba, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda, this fantasy horror flick will take you to a different realm. The 2018 film revolves around multiple people, possessing unconventional behaviour, meeting at a restaurant to learn about one mysterious person.

Churuli - Sony LIV

Churuli is a Malayalam-language sci-fi horror film, directed by the talented Lijo Jose Pellissery. The story is about two undercover policemen, who are hell-bent on catching a dangerous fugitive. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the duo finds themselves stuck in another dimension, inhabited by uncivilised and rude folks. Now, they are forced to return to their own world from the recurring time loop, as they fall prey to inexplicable circumstances. Churuli stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Jaffer Idukki, and Hariprashanth in key roles.

Lucia - Sun NXT

The 2013 Kannada-language film, Lucia, will strike fear in the hearts of many. This Pawan Kumar directorial will directly attack insomniacs. The movie centres around a man, suffering from insomnia. To get rid of the disease, he purchases a never-heard-before drug named Lucia from a trickster which leads him to forget the lines differentiating between reality and fantasy. Sathish Neenasam, Sruthi Hariharan, Achyuth Kumar, Sabreen Baker, and Kantara actor Rishab Shetty play pivotal and memorable characters in Lucia.

