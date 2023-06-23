From Owning a Production House To Luxurious Properties, The Lavish Lifestyle Of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is considered one of the most popular actresses in India. She has been working in the industry for almost 20 years and enjoys a massive fan following. She has been a part of some of the biggest hits in Bollywood, like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Krrish, Don, Agneepath, Krrish, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, and more. She has also earned global recognition as she has done various films and shows in Hollywood as well. Apart from being a fantastic actress, she is also a successful entrepreneur. Currently, the actress has a net worth of Rs 625 crore. So, let’s look at the luxurious life of one of the biggest heroines in Bollywood.

Acting in films

Priyanka is one of the highest-paid actresses and charges around Rs 15 crore to Rs 25 crore for a film. According to reports, the 40-year-old actress charged around Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore for an episode of Citadel.

Production House

Priyanka founded a production house named Purple Pebble Pictures in 2015. It has produced a wide range of projects, including the National Award-winning Marathi film Ventilator and the powerful biographical drama The Sky Is Pink. It has supported numerous regional and Bollywood films and is another significant source of income for the Citadel star.

Indian restaurant in New York

The Sky Is Pink actress also launched a restaurant in 2021 in New York named Sona. It is known for delivering great Indian food with an international touch and has become a favourite of many celebrities. The restaurant was also named in the Michelin Guide’s list of 30 new restaurants in New York for 2022.

Brand Endorsements

Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with well-known worldwide brands like Pepsi, Garnier, TAG Heuer, and others, charges Rs 5 crore to endorse a product.

Properties Owned by Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra has two houses in Mumbai, which cost Rs 7 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively. She also owns a luxury house in Los Angeles, which is worth Rs 100 crore. Apart from this, she has a house each in New York City and Goa.