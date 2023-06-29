From Ponniyin Selvan 2 To Avatar: The Way Of Water: These Films Are Hit On OTT

OTT platforms have become the primary source of entertainment in today’s era, offering viewers the convenience of watching new films from the comfort of their homes. In case someone misses a film in theatres, OTT platforms prove to be beneficial as movies are released in six weeks.

Currently, there are three new films that have garnered attention on OTT platforms.

1.Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 - Amazon Prime Video

One film that stands out is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ponniyin Selvan Part 2, which has created a sensation since its release on OTT. This adds to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s prominence on OTT platforms.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second instalment of a two-part film adaptation based on the 1954 novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Serving as a direct sequel to “Ponniyin Selvan I" (2022), the movie features an impressive ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban.

2. Avatar: The Way Of Water - Hotstar

James Cameron’s highly anticipated film, Avatar: The Way Of Water, had a successful theatrical run last December. Now, the film is also available on Disney+Hotstar and is gaining a lot of love from viewers on the OTT platform. The star-studded cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet.

3.Bhediya

Another noteworthy film is Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik. Although the film didn’t make a significant impact at the box office during its theatrical release in November 2022, it is now gaining popularity after its release on the OTT platform. The movie features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Palak Kabak in important roles.